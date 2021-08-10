Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Game 2 of twin bill

The Brewers will call up Ashby from Triple-A Nashville to start the second game of their doubleheader Tuesday with the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Ashby's MLB debut came back on June 30 against this same Cubs team, when he recorded only two outs and surrendered seven runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks. Despite putting Milwaukee in a 7-0 hole, Ashby was spared the loss when the Brewers mounted a furious comeback to win by a 15-7 margin. The Brewers are expected to designate Ashby as their 27th man for the twin bill, so he'll presumably head back to Nashville after making the spot start.