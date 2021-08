When last I wrote, I said that we were due for another wild day. The day exceeded my expectations by as much as half. I’d be surprised if a new record wasn’t set for both number of deals and number of players moved. The Cubs were not the only team that appeared to be trying to trade away everyone that wasn’t signed to a long term deal. The Cubs traded nine players from their active roster. That by itself is more than one third of a team. If we throw in the two players traded before the season (fuzzy math since some of the players didn’t co-exist as teammates), that was 11 players traded since the end of last season.