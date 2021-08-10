Cancel
Colts' Jacob Eason: Splits reps with Ehlinger

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Eason and Sam Ehlinger split first-team QB snaps at Tuesday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Bremer adds that coach Frank Reich indicated that the Colts plan to continue to split their first-team signal-caller reps and take things "day-by-day." Meanwhile, Bremer also notes that Eason is still expected to start Sunday's preseason opener against the Panthers and log first-team work in that contest. Either way, this is a situation worth monitoring, given that No. 1 QB Carson Wentz (foot) is a candidate to miss time early on this season.

