Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Nursing ankle injury

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that Jefferson will miss practice due to his ankle injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Campbell said the Lions "do not think it's serious" with regard to Jefferson's injury, adding that "it doesn't look like it's a high ankle [sprain]." That said, it's looking like the rookie seventh-round pick's availability for Friday's preseason game against the Bills could be in danger. If Jefferson can't go Friday, or is limited, all of Dedrick Mills, Michael Warren and Godwin Igwebuike will be candidates to see increased work.

Jermar Jefferson
#Lions#Ankle Injury#American Football#Preseason#Bills
SportsCBS Sports

Bengals' Trae Waynes: Nursing hamstring injury

Waynes is dealing with a hamstring injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Waynes' injury was described as slight by head coach Zac Taylor, so he's not expected to miss significant time. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

