Mosquito Spraying Planned for Winnwood/Celestial, Oaks North, Lake Forest and Bellbrook Estates neighborhoods on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12
West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes recently trapped in the Celestial neighborhood in Addison. Spraying will take place in the Winnwood/Celestial, Oaks North, Lake Forest and Bellbrook Estates neighborhoods on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12 the hour immediately before sunrise (approximately 5am to 6am). The pesticide...addison.bubblelife.com
