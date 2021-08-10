Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Addison, TX

Mosquito Spraying Planned for Winnwood/Celestial, Oaks North, Lake Forest and Bellbrook Estates neighborhoods on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes recently trapped in the Celestial neighborhood in Addison. Spraying will take place in the Winnwood/Celestial, Oaks North, Lake Forest and Bellbrook Estates neighborhoods on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12 the hour immediately before sunrise (approximately 5am to 6am). The pesticide...

addison.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Addison, TX
Dallas County, TX
Lifestyle
Addison, TX
Government
Local
Texas Lifestyle
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Addison, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celestial#Mosquitoes#Pesticide#Bellbrook Estates#West Nile Virus#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
DFW Community News

From What To Whoa, This Lake Highlands Home Cuts Through The Clutter

Shepherds Construction and Renovation had their work cut out for them at 9936 Estate Lane. It was a *bit* of a hoarder situation and bit is an understatement. When they first toured the property, very delicately I might add, they noticed something. It hummed. Literally. There were 3 fully functioning beehives living on the other side of the ceiling. Step One was organically relocating those colonies back to nature where they belonged.
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

Simple & Fun Fall Leaves Baby Activity Tunnel Game

Today we are making a quick activity tunnel for baby with an autumn theme. This easy homemade baby activity tunnel has hanging fall leaves for baby to explore. This is easy to set up and under supervision, baby will have hours of fun. Baby tunnel activities encourage baby to explore...

Comments / 0

Community Policy