Mosquito Spraying Planned for Winnwood/Celestial, Oaks North, Lake Forest and Bellbrook Estates neighborhoods on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12

Shepherds Construction and Renovation had their work cut out for them at 9936 Estate Lane. It was a *bit* of a hoarder situation and bit is an understatement. When they first toured the property, very delicately I might add, they noticed something. It hummed. Literally. There were 3 fully functioning beehives living on the other side of the ceiling. Step One was organically relocating those colonies back to nature where they belonged.