The Moose Pass Advisory Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, August 19 at 6 p.m. at the Moose Pass Sportsmens Hall to discuss the status of the Seward Highway Milepost 25.5 to 36 repair project along with other items. Planners with maps will be present to describe the current plans. Also, a report from the Kenai Peninsula Borough on land selection status will be presented. Plans can be seen at https://dot.alaska.gov/creg/sewardhwy25-36/.