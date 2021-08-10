New Orleans Saints 2021 schedule: New York Jets preview

The New Orleans Saints will be visiting one of their least-common opponents late in the 2021 season: the New York Jets. It’s an opportunity for Saints fans in the Northeast to see the black and gold up close, but it’s also a potential cold-weather game in December for the team to navigate. Here’s everything you need to know in previewing this season’s matchup:

Game Information

New York Jets wide receiver Chris Hogan on the field for practice at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in East Rutherford. New York Jets Practice

Week 14

When: Noon CT on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: FOX

Expectations for New York

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Is anyone expecting first-year head coach Robert Saleh to guide this group to the playoffs? Probably not, but his arrival was a breath of fresh air for one of the NFL’s least successful franchises. They’ll hope to compete in every game they play this year while building a strong supporting cast for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in this year’s draft. But don’t look for them to even finish the year with a winning record. There’s many years of futility for Saleh and his coaching staff to sweep away.

Key additions

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) stretches during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Free agency

The Jets entered free agency among league leaders in cap space to burn, and they spent early and often: they brought in impact defenders like Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins, and Jarrad Davis while adding wide receivers Corey Davis and Keelan Cole, plus offensive linemen Morgan Moses and Dan Feeney. They also invested in the defensive secondary with Lamarcus Joyner and Justin Hardee.

2021 NFL draft

First round, 2nd overall: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

QB Zach Wilson, BYU First round, 14th overall: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC Second round, 34th overall: WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Wilson was brought in with quite a supporting cast, and Moore has been the talk of Jets training camp. He creates separation in a hurry and doesn’t let many passes touch the turf. Vera-Tucker is an important part of a work-in-progress offensive line; until that unit is welded together, Wilson could be frustrated by some rookie jitters.

Key losses

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) points to the defense during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Sam Darnold era ended quietly. Like Wilson, he was once seen as a franchise savior worthy of a top-3 draft pick; in the end he was shuttled off to the Carolina Panthers with little fanfare. Other offseason departures included linebacker Neville Hewitt (to the Texans) and receiver Breshad Perriman (to the Lions), as well as pass rusher Tarell Basham (to the Cowboys) and defensive lineman Henry Anderson (to the Patriots). Nickel corner Brian Poole was a late-summer signing by the Saints. The end result was a largely-blank slate for Saleh’s staff to work with.

Series History and Preview

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 24: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints walks between players before their preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

There haven’t been many matchups over the years between these two teams — just 13 meetings in total, with the Saints holding a narrow 7-6 lead. And the Saints are 2-1 against the Jets in the Sean Payton era, with their only loss coming in 2013 as one of the greater examples of Payton’s playcalling becoming too smart for his own good (yes, that’s the infamous Josh Hill end-around fourth down game). And that game was in New York, meaning the Saints haven’t beat the Jets away from the Superdome since 2005.

Maybe they leave town with a win this time. The Jets are actively rebuilding around Saleh’s defense and Wilson’s arm, but it may take them some time to get moving. This late-season matchup could give them an opportunity to figure some things out and look competitive, but history suggests the lowly Jets will need more time to get off the tarmac. The Saints should handle their business.