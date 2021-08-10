Red And Black Snack Shack More Than Just A Concession Stand

Jackson resident Chef Brian Driscol drips the cheese on some waffle fries at the Red and Black Snack Shack. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

JACKSON – When you think concession stand dining, hot dogs, hamburgers and soda comes to mind but a township football team has transformed its refreshment stand into more of a restaurant.

The Jackson Jaguars, a nonprofit football program, remade their concession stand into the Red and Black Snack Shack which has become very popular. Even those on their opposing teams have enjoyed the eatery.

The dad of one of the Jaguar Cheer team members is a gifted chef who volunteers regularly to prepare food that is a major touchdown in taste with items not usually associated from a sports team concession stand.

The Snack Shack’s menu includes a wide variety of items such as cheesesteaks, homemade meatballs and if you do want a burger, there are five different kinds to choose from.

Organizers noted that this idea came from not only improving the taste and variety of food but as a means of generating more funds for the league.

Brian Driscol said it began four years ago when one his three daughters was involved with the Jackson Jaguar Cheer team, and he noted the food just wasn’t up to par and knew things could be better. So he got his apron on and prepared to cook up some changes.

Photo by Bob Vosseller

Driscol is an executive chef at the Princeton University Faculty Club’s Prospect House. He decided to up the game and add new menu items, such as gyros and salads. Those worrying that familiar and popular favorites won’t be available need not fear. They are included on the menu.

“I’ve been doing it for the last four years though we didn’t operate last year. I am used to cooking in fine dining where we do a lot of catering and the food (at his place of work) is definitely upscale. The concession is always a fundraiser but when I came here it wasn’t very commercial,” Driscol said.

He noted that with some rearranging of the kitchen area and revamping its marketing a bit with the expanded menu items it got more of a restaurant feel. Driscol also said that the Snack Shack has benefited from utilizing what was once a bar area for the facility as a storage room. Previously, part of the facility was leased out for private parties.

“Saturday night football games here are pretty popular in town. Two years ago, we had a barbecue smoking pit and we had a barbecue night. We are here for the kids but we also feed a lot of parents. We have different kinds of burgers and fresh ingredients. We have tacos in burrito bags and I run specials constantly. We’re bringing more variety here with more candy and ice cream that we didn’t have before,” Chef Brian said.

The winner of the Jaguars’ “Build a better burger” contest, Lori Gribin, is seen at the Jaguars 2019 end of year banquet. (Photo courtesy Jackson Jaguars)

The chef added, “I make fresh meatballs, fresh chili, fresh soups even our cheese sauce doesn’t come out of a can that is a fresh cheese sauce and I also get good bacon.”

Driscol may head the kitchen but he isn’t the only one serving up the food. Each night parents take a shift to help out. “Every night I’ll get two new people who volunteer and they do four hours. They come in and work the register and things like that. Sometimes we’ll have seven bodies in here.”

Jeffrey Holtan is the president of Jackson Football and Cheer. He said that like many youth sports organizations, the Jaguars had to shut down all their operations last year due to the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now everyone is “happy to be back and everyone is welcome.”

“It really just began to blossom when Brian got on the Board. He was just itching to get it going. With the shut down last year we had some time to think about what we could do. We had a burger naming contest which was won by Lori Gribin, a member of one of Jackson families. Her burger is on the menu board,” Holtan said.

A recent membership meeting of the Jaguars included a chance for members of the organization to try some of the specialty burgers. Even the new name of the concession stand had input from parents, players and members of the organization.

Holten noted that the organization is membership driven and that every dollar that comes in “goes into our equipment and uniforms. Our helmets are reconditioned every year and several thousands of dollars goes out every year to make sure that we are putting the best product out there so they are safe. We are very high on safety.”

Holtan added that the organization always looks to provide a “fun atmosphere here and we’re looking to get some craft vendors to provide a different nuance and community feel during games. We buy gift certificates from local businesses and we raffle them off as door prizes just to get folks to come out. We are trying to make it a very fun experience for the kids and the community.”