I suppose Jack Broome can best be described in just three words. I first met Jack back in the mid-1970s. I had just moved to Winner, South Dakota for my first "real" job at KWYR Radio. Jack was a teacher and the football coach in Burke, just down the highway a bit, past Colome, Dallas, and Gregory. Before long I was doing the thing I loved best, doing sports play-by-play and hosting a weekly sports coaches show. It was through those things that I met Jack, who had already established himself as one of the most respected coaches in the region.