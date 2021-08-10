Live from Patriots Training Camp: Mac Jones shines in 2-minute drill

After struggling some at practice this past Tuesday, Jones bounced back in the Patriots' subsequent two sessions, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. In the process, Jones' workload increased, while Reiss observed that during the team's two recent full-pads practices that "it sometimes looks like the team is running separate attacks. The threat of (Cam) Newton as a ball carrier with the read-option is prevalent -- and effective at times -- while Jones often looks like he's running the more traditional Patriots passing offense." Thus far, coach Bill Belichick has maintained that he views Newton as New England's current starter, though this is a situation that remains worth monitoring in the coming weeks, given that Jones still has some time to gain ground on on his veteran counterpart in advance of the team's regular-season opener.