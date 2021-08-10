New Feathers Productions Presents Premiere of "GOOD GRIEF" on September 9th
(NEW HOPE, PA) -- New Feathers Productions (NFP) producers, Mandee K. Hammerstein, John Augustine, and Sarah LeClair, have announced their upcoming season's first performance, the Premiere of "GOOD GRIEF" on Thursday, September 9th by playwright and performer Michelle Best, with direction by Cedric Hill; and their newfound "nest," the Zlock Performing Arts Center, a 339-seat theater with state-of-the-art lighting, acoustics and staging, accommodating the group's ever-growing talent and audience.www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0