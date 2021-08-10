Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hope, PA

New Feathers Productions Presents Premiere of "GOOD GRIEF" on September 9th

Posted by 
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(NEW HOPE, PA) -- New Feathers Productions (NFP) producers, Mandee K. Hammerstein, John Augustine, and Sarah LeClair, have announced their upcoming season's first performance, the Premiere of "GOOD GRIEF" on Thursday, September 9th by playwright and performer Michelle Best, with direction by Cedric Hill; and their newfound "nest," the Zlock Performing Arts Center, a 339-seat theater with state-of-the-art lighting, acoustics and staging, accommodating the group's ever-growing talent and audience.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

251
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
New Hope, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Manhattan#Alcohol Beverages#New Forms#New Feathers Productions#Nfp S#Bccc#General Admission#Bucks Faculty#Active Military#Veterans#Aea#Mfa#The Actors Studio At#The New School University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MusicPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Big D and the Kids Table Releases "New Day"

Big D and the Kids Table will be making their return to SideOneDummy Records on October 22nd with an inspiring 20-track collection of new songs appropriately titled DO YOUR ART. "I wanted to instill in young artists, or old artists, or whoever to keep doing it," explains vocalist Dave McWane. "Meaning even though life might pull you away with its demands, and life's tough and there's no middle class anymore and it's just work, work, work - don't give up. Every musician, artist, and dancer needs to realize that that's magic inside of them that other people don't have."
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Ben Platt To Perform in NJ and NYC in March

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) -- GRAMMY(R), TONY(R), and Emmy(R) Award-winning recording artist and songwriter Ben Platt has announces his biggest North American headline tour thus far, set to kick off February 23, 2022, at Orlando, FL’s Amway Centerand will culminate with the tour finale on April 8, 2022, at Los Angeles’ legendary Hollywood Bowl. Locally, he comes to the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on March 4th and Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 6.
New Brunswick, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Top 10 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage For Week of August 8-14

Here's a look at the top 10 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage during the week of August 8-14, 2021. Each week, we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's Top 10 includes articles involving 9 different counties in New Jersey (Atlantic, Bergen, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Middlesex, Passaic, Somerset, and Union) plus New York City.
Vineland, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

"Heathers, the Musical" Enters Final Weekend At Landis Theater

(VINELAND, NJ) -- There's just one weekend of performances left for Heathers the Musical at The Landis Theater in Vineland. Based on the 80’s cult classic film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, “Heathers,” the musical deals with the dark side of high school. The remaining performances take place on Friday, August 20th at 8:00pm, Saturday, August 21st at 3:00pm & 8:00pm.
Stanhope, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

The Stanhope House Presents Twiddle on September 4th

(STANHOPE, NJ) -- Not everybody has heard of Twiddle, but that doesn't mean anything to the band's immense following. In fact, some may like it that way as it gives them that something special that not everybody else has. Based out of Vermont, like fellow jam band, Phish, Twiddle incorporates influences from a variety of music genres, including rock, jazz, bluegrass, reggae and funk. Put it all together and Twiddle becomes one of the best high energy live performance acts on the jam scene.
Clifton, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

The Theater League of Clifton presents "My Big Gay Italian Wedding"

(CLIFTON, NJ) -- The Theater League of Clifton will present its dinner/theater production of “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” at Mario’s Restaurant (710 Van Houten Ave.) in Clifton. Performances take place weekends from September 18 to October 3rd. The play involves humorous obstacles that Anthony and Andrew face while planning their nuptials. Andrew and Anthony are getting married and their wacky friends and relatives want to help. “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” spins into hysterical chaos as everyone tries to have their way.
MusicPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Lisa Bouchelle & The Bleu Release "Love Is For The Making"

After a strong return in July with her infectious, high energy new single “Jump In!”, New Jersey based singer and songwriter Lisa Bouchelle releases yet another musical nugget titled “Love Is For The Making.” The track falls right in line with Bouchelle’s continued stream of positivity on her upcoming release Jump In!, evoking the ‘60s era message that while we may seem more divided than ever, “Love” is still the answer.
Camden, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

South Camden Theatre Company Names Dawn Varava As Interim Artistic Director

(CAMDEN, NJ) -- The Board of Directors of South Camden Theatre Company has chosen an Interim Artistic Director to replace Raymond Croce, Sr., the company's retiring Artistic Director. The position becomes effective immediately and will be filled by actor, director, musician, and former teacher Dawn Varava. Dawn is a graduate of the Hartt School of Music and also Rowan University for her Theatre degree. She is currently an Equity actor and has performed on the company's stage in several past productions, including two highly-rated shows, “The Savannah Sipping Society” and “Gemini”.
Newark, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC Presents Los Tigres del Norte On October 17th

(NEWARK, NJ) -- One of the most influential Latin music groups of all time, Los Tigres del Norte bring their Sangre Mexicana Tour to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 8:00pm. Los Tigres del Norte are undisputed legends of Mexico’s lively norteño music genre, a high-energy ensemble of 21st-century troubadours recently classified by The New York Times as “Latin music's greatest statesmen.”
New Brunswick, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

New Brunswick's Got HEART

Think of it as an open house with more than one location. Or maybe a block-after-block party. Or an entertainment-packed afternoon and evening. The 2nd annual New Brunswick HEART Festival, on Saturday, August 14, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., is all of that and more. And it is FREE and family-friendly.
Newark, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Horizon Foundation Sounds of The City Presents Gospel Singer Le'Andria Johnson On August 12th

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Horizon Foundation Sounds of The City presents a free outdoor concert starring gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 6:00pm. A struggling single mother in the midst of heartbreak and hardship, Le’Andria overcame every obstacle to win BET’s gospel competition show, Sunday Best, in 2010. Just two years later, she won a GRAMMY(R) Award for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance. Her story will move you and her music will raise you up.
Princeton, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Lewis Center for the Arts presents REACTIVATING MEMORY Shuffle Along and the Tulsa Race Massacre: A Centennial Symposium

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Music Theater at Princeton University will present REACTIVATING MEMORY Shuffle Along and the Tulsa Race Massacre: A Centennial Symposium, featuring a day-long symposium of panels, a keynote, and performances on September 10 examining these two seemingly disparate and neglected but pivotal events in U.S. history on their 100th anniversary: the 1921 landmark hit Broadway musical Shuffle Along, which was created by an all-Black artistic team, and one of the nation’s worst incidents of racial violence: the murder of hundreds of Black residents and the burning of the vibrant Black neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921.
Summit, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Vivid Stage Announces Improv Classes for Adults and Teens

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering in-person improv classes this season for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The classes, taught by instructor Becca McLarty, will be held Wednesday evenings from 7:00-9:00 starting September 8. The four sessions will be early fall, late fall, winter and spring, and any can be done individually or in combination. All students will be asked to show proof of vaccination upon registration.
MusicPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Organist Clara Gerdes To Perform In Ocean Grove On August 11th

(OCEAN GROVE, NJ) -- As part of its ongoing free organ recital series, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting will present Clara Gerdes on Wednesday, August 11 at 7:00pm, who will perform on the historic Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ. This is a free recital. Ms. Gerdes will perform works by William Walton, Maurice Durufle, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Max Reger, Gaston Litaize, and Franz Liszt.
Brookdale, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Brookdale Professor Laura McCullough Releases 8th Book of Poetry

(LINCROFT, NJ) -- Laura McCullough, professor of English at Brookdale Community College, had her eighth book of poetry, Women & Other Hostages, published by Black Lawrence Press. "These are riveting, wholly moving narratives of a life lived," said Suzanne Frischkorn, poet, editor, and author of seven poetry collections. "Out of sorrow, McCullough invokes a stunning grace where ‘what is stripped from you’ becomes a gift because ‘what's left behind is all your own.’ This beautiful book will knock loose what is lodged in your heart."

Comments / 0

Community Policy