New Feathers Productions Presents Premiere of "GOOD GRIEF" on September 9th

Big D and the Kids Table will be making their return to SideOneDummy Records on October 22nd with an inspiring 20-track collection of new songs appropriately titled DO YOUR ART. "I wanted to instill in young artists, or old artists, or whoever to keep doing it," explains vocalist Dave McWane. "Meaning even though life might pull you away with its demands, and life's tough and there's no middle class anymore and it's just work, work, work - don't give up. Every musician, artist, and dancer needs to realize that that's magic inside of them that other people don't have."