Conference USA Roundtable: Predictions for the 2021 Season

For the record: This upstart conference is made up of the remnants of the former North Coast League and consists of Walsh Jesuit, Lake Catholic, NDCL, VASJ and Padua. It’s going to be an extremely balanced league. … Walsh went 5-2 last year and is really on the upswing under Coach Nick Alexander. QB Mike Natale, RBs Will Rumple and Leshon Crenshaw and a deep, talented receiving corp give Walsh an impressive skill set that the league’s teams will have to deal with. … Lake Catholic is the reigning Division IV state runner-up, but took some heavy graduation losses. New QB Jaxon French is highly skilled and is a big addition with the graduation of All-Ohioan Joe Malchesky. Look for Aiden Fitzgerald to have a banner season as a playmaker on both sides of the ball. … NDCL and VASJ — yes VASJ — are in the thick of things, too. That NDCL defense is spectacular, especially the veteran defensive backfield. And VASJ, under first-year coach Jeff Rotsky, is going to be better than it’s been in years. Calling these two teams ‘darkhorse’ might be short-changing them a little bit.