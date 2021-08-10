‘Fantasy Island’ review: Mr. Roarke is now Ms. Roarke in the latest reboot on Fox, set on a gentler isle
Even amid the deluge of reboots and revivals, few titles have been tinkered with as often as “Fantasy Island.” The Aaron Spelling-produced classic, which originally aired from 1977 to 1984 and starred Ricardo Montalban, was first brought back (tepidly) in 1998 with Malcolm McDowell. The premise later got the Blumhouse stand-alone horror movie treatment in 2020. A year later it’s been reimagined once again, this time as a television series.www.sacbee.com
Comments / 0