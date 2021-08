Paris Saint-Germain are hellbent on holding onto Kylian Mbappe for at least one more year, which means Real Madrid may not be able to sign him this summer. Although the Whites are keen on signing the player by matching PSG’s asking price of 150 million euros, the Ligue 1 oligarchs are unwilling to discuss a deal amid widespread optimism of holding onto the World Cup-winning superstar. This continues to happen despite Mbappe making it clear to the club and Mauricio Pochettino that he will not renew his stay at the Parc des Princes.