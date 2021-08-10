Silverliners grows into international group raising money for charities
Sixty-five years ago, three remarkable women — Carol Montell Harlin, Doris Coughlin Self and Claire Ward Westhafer — met in New York to talk about their “flying days.”. Word was sent out and at a meeting late in 1954, former Eastern Air Lines flight attendants who were interested in retaining old and gaining new friendships and raising moneys for charitable purposes met. The meeting resulted in the establishment of one of the most unusual organizations in the world, the Silverliners.communitynewspapers.com
Comments / 0