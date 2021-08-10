Silverliners grows into international group raising money for charities

Laynee Shields, left to right, 13, of Jackson Center, and Kendall Hilbun, 12, of Botkins, sells a hotdog meal to Mary Butler, of Jackson Center, during a fundraiser next to Jackson Center Hardware on Saturday, Aug. 7. The girls were raising money to purchase AEDs for the Jackson Center community. They are also raising awareness of sudden arithmetic death syndrome that effects children. The girls were motivated after Hilbun’s brother, Tanner Hilbun, 9, was diagnosed with LongQT syndrome which is a heart rhythm condition that can potentially cause fast, chaotic heartbeats.. Shields is the daughter of Misty and David Shields, and Hilbun is the daughter of Jessica and Mark Hilbun.