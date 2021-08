ServiceNow is extending its footprint into indoor mapping with the acquisition of French startup Mapwize. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ServiceNow, a workflow automation platform used by businesses such as Deloitte and American Express, said that when the Mapwize acquisition closes in the next couple of months, it will offer the technology as part of a broader service to help employees reserve seats, conference rooms, and other public spaces — as well as generally navigating around large buildings and campuses. Mapwize will eventually be integrated into the Now platform on desktop and mobile.