Slow Down! Don’t Miss These Great NYS Parks This Summer

By BIG CHUCK
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is whizzing past us. But now is a good time to slow down a little and get out and enjoy some of Upstate's great New York State Parks. Here is a list of 14 you won't want to miss. The Adirondack and Catskill parks are pretty well known, of course, and so are many on this list. But, I'll bet there are a few you have never heard of among these 14. Go and check them out. One thing New York State does better than anyone is present us all with some gorgeous state parks!

