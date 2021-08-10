One Illinois Town Makes Best Places to Live for Families List

Only one town in Illinois made the list for "Best places to Live for Families" and it is not Chicago OR one of the suburbs, wo which town is it...?. When you think of great towns in the state of Illinois to live in if you have a family Peoria doesn't jump to the front of my mind, BUT according to the people at usnews.com it is actually one of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States. Peoria is ranked 24th on their list, and it is the only town from the state of Illinois on the list. They also have Peoria ranked as the 87th best place in the country to live regardless of family status. In the list when talking about Peoria they say...