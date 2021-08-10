Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

One Illinois Town Makes Best Places to Live for Families List

By Mark Hespen
Posted by 
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Only one town in Illinois made the list for "Best places to Live for Families" and it is not Chicago OR one of the suburbs, wo which town is it...?. When you think of great towns in the state of Illinois to live in if you have a family Peoria doesn't jump to the front of my mind, BUT according to the people at usnews.com it is actually one of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States. Peoria is ranked 24th on their list, and it is the only town from the state of Illinois on the list. They also have Peoria ranked as the 87th best place in the country to live regardless of family status. In the list when talking about Peoria they say...

kickam1530.com

Comments / 3

KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#The Suburbs#Health Care#People I Know#Live For Families#Midwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Did You Know a Tiny Illinois Town has a “Baby Making” Boulder?

Small town Liberty, Illinois apparently has a "Baby Making" boulder that will help you on your journey to getting pregnant. I have only lived in the Quincy, IL area for two and a half years so forgive me if everyone from around here has already heard this story before, or have already been to the boulder, BUT I have just discovered that Liberty, IL has a so called "Baby Making"
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Missouri is a Top 5 State for Opportunity in the USA

According to Dictionary.com, opportunity means "a situation or condition favorable for attainment of a goal." I truly believe that the United States should be a land of opportunity for all, but apparently some states are much better at giving you opportunities than others. According to usnew.com in a ranking of states that give you the most opportunity Missouri finished in the top 5! Missouri took the 4th spot on their list behind only Iowa in 1st place, Minnesota in 2nd place and New Hampshire in 3rd place.
Knox County, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

386 New COVID Cases, Knox County Issues COVID Advisory

With one area county updating its COVID numbers for the first time in nearly three weeks, area health departments reported 386 new coronavirus cases Thursday. Pike County, Illinois was the one playing catch-up with their COVID numbers, reporting 185 new cases since July 26th, with four new COVID related deaths. Pike County’s case total is now at 2,153, with 93 active, seven hospitalized and 57 deaths.
Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

A Missouri Gas Station Museum has a lot of Insanely Weird Dummies

Imagine pulling up to this gas station and expecting to be able to stop and fill up, but instead you are greeted by creepy mannequins instead... There is a gas station museum in the town of Clarence, Missouri that is populated entirely by mannequins... I know what you're thinking, that seems terrifying, and yes i agree it does.
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Has Summer 2021 in Illinois been Unusually hot?

Have you noticed it being unusually hot throughout the summer of 2021?. I have lived in Illinois my whole life and this summer of 2021 feels like it has been a real hot one. We are currently, in the Quincy area of Illinois, under a heat advisory that will last almost all week long. And I know it's August in the Midwest so I shouldn't be shocked by that, but a couple weeks ago during late July and Hannibal BBQ Fest we were dealing with these record heats, and it got me to thinking is it just because last summer we were kept locked inside due to COVID and it's taking our bodies time to readjust? Or has summer 2021 been unusually hot?
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

The Illinois State Fair goes all in on Mask Wearing this Year

The Illinois State fair is underway and it is filled with massive concerts, butter sculptures, rides and this year masks too. According to the Illinois State Fair's website they have some strict guidelines and rules for all fair goers to follow while at the fair. They are recommending that anyone who isn't vaccinated, and attending the fair, to wear a mask at all times inside or outside. Now for guests who are vaccinated they are saying...
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

This Missouri Airbnb is a Luxury House Up in the Trees

If you're looking for a completely different kind of getaway, you should see this Missouri Airbnb that is quite literally a luxury house up in the trees south of St. Louis. I first saw this unique Airbnb on a YouTube travel channel. The lady seemed pretty blown away by the experience of what is known as TreeLoft at BaseCamp.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Are These Really the Best High Schools in Missouri?

According to one website the list of the best public high schools is dominated by schools in the St. Louis region of the state as opposed to the Kansas City area of the state. The website usnews.com has an official ranking of the top public high schools in the United States, and you can break it down state by state to take a look at what they consider to be the best high schools in each state (click here to see the Illinois ranking) so lets take a look at the top 10 high schools they ranked in the state of Missouri.
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Take A Look Inside These Creepy Abandoned Water Parks in Illinois

Water parks are fun and all, but when they get abandoned, they can take on a new life. The water park (knows as Coco Key Waterpark) is located in Rockford, Illinois and was closed in 2015 due to several health code violations. In 2019 the water park was scheduled to be torn down, but the building that had the water park is still there. This video takes us inside that building and its creepy. With a huge amount of graffiti and broken glass everywhere, the once lively park is crumpling and falling apart.
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

12 Jaw-Dropping Homes in Illinois Going for Over $10 Million

A girl can dream when looking at $10 Million+ houses, a girl can dream. Illinois is home to a few mansions that are up for sale, and several of them are over $10 Million. Whether you want to live in the city or country living, no matter what you buy I think you will be satisfied in the property you purchase. From giant kitchens, to 5-car garages, and even a basketball legend home these photos are really cool to look at.
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Did You Know Illinois is Home to some Intense Whitewater Rafting?

I have lived in Illinois my whole life and had no idea that it has some of the best whitewater rafting in the whole of the Midwest!. I have never been whitewater rafting, but it seems like one of those activities that would be a blast to try. One of the main reasons I have never thought about going whitewater rafting is that I have lived in Illinois my whole life and figured in order for me to really experience rafting I'd have to travel to Colorado or something. BUT I just discovered that Illinois actually has a whitewater rafting destination!

Comments / 3

Community Policy