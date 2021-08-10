PennDOT Annual Online Highway Safety Survey

Another sign-waving rally is planned for Sunday August 8th from 12:30 to 3:30 pm at the pullout on the west end of the Wilson River Canyon to remind drivers to slow down, use caution, drive kind, enjoy the drive and arrive alive. A Facebook group has been formed “Safety on the 6” and outreach has already begun to have an impact. Reader boards – VMS (variable message signs) are being deployed and messaging developed about driver safety and the recent accidents on OR-6 – hopefully going up before the weekend. Here is a request for volunteers from community organizer Jesse Borough and from volunteer Laura Sinclair a draft summary list of ideas that has been compiled from comments on various social media pages.