Petaluma, CA

Teams lining up for Wiffle Ball Tournament to benefit Miracle Leeague

By ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
Petaluma 360
 4 days ago

What is shaping up as one of the most exciting and certainly most unusual sporting events of the Petaluma summer is now accepting team registrations. The first Petaluma Wiffle Ball Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 25. Co-sponsored by the Miracle League North Bay and the Rotary Clubs of Petaluma, Petaluma Sunrise and Petaluma Valley, it is benefit for the Miracle League North Bay and will be played on the Petaluma Miracle League at Lucchesi Park.

www.petaluma360.com

