Charleston, SC

Connect with the City via Text

Charleston, South Carolina
6 days ago
 6 days ago
As part of its customer service offerings, the city of Charleston is now using Citibot, an interactive text messaging and customer service tool for civic engagement with government.

With Citibot, residents and visitors of Charleston can use text message-based technology to easily access city information regarding business licenses, garbage and trash collection, permits, public meetings and more.

Citizens can also use Citibot to report issues, including potholes, broken street signs, or missed garbage or trash pickups, via an interactive chatbot that instantly responds to text messages and follows up once the issue has been resolved.

To start a conversation with Citibot, Charleston residents can text “hello” to 833-990-2427.

About Citibot:

Citibot is a tool for residents and their governments to use for efficient and effective communication and civic change. Using text messaging, Citibot can help to report a problem, search the city website, send notifications and view analytics. Citibot empowers residents to solve city problems and get questions answered immediately via text message. For more information visit http://citibot.io or connect with Citibot on Facebook (/citibotio) or Twitter (@citibot_io).

ABOUT

Charleston is the largest city in the U.S. state of South Carolina, the county seat of Charleston County, The estimated population of the Charleston metropolitan area, comprising Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties, was 802,122 residents as of July 1, 2019, the third-largest in the state and the 74th-largest metropolitan statistical area in the United States.

