Connect with the City via Text

As part of its customer service offerings, the city of Charleston is now using Citibot, an interactive text messaging and customer service tool for civic engagement with government.

With Citibot, residents and visitors of Charleston can use text message-based technology to easily access city information regarding business licenses, garbage and trash collection, permits, public meetings and more.

Citizens can also use Citibot to report issues, including potholes, broken street signs, or missed garbage or trash pickups, via an interactive chatbot that instantly responds to text messages and follows up once the issue has been resolved.

To start a conversation with Citibot, Charleston residents can text “hello” to 833-990-2427.

About Citibot:

