Best Of The West Ribfest This Friday In Watford City

One of the biggest events in Western North Dakota takes place on Main Street Watford City. The Best of the West Ribfest, Street Fair and Classic Car show is set for Aug. 13, and it just keeps getting bigger and better than ever. This year's free concert headliner is chart topping and Grammy Award Winning country legend Wynonna Judd. As one-half of the legendary mother/daughter duo "The Judds", Wynonna was once dubbed by Rolling Stone as «the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline". This iconic performer has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No.1 hits such as "Mama He's Crazy", "Why Not me" and "Grandpa, (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Ole Days)".