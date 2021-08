Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine is half-ARMY and half-BLINK, who loves watching K-dramas as much as she adores kimchi and kimbap. The anticipation for the upcoming The Devil Judge Episode 14 is getting higher by the day as things get more interesting in the popular K-drama series. Jung Sun Ah is very much willing to destroy anything that could hinder her plans, and Kang Yo Han is also doing everything he can to get the upper hand.