$25 Bug Vacuum Is the Humane Way To Put Creepy Crawly Pests Back Outside

You may not even know it but probably one of the most common living organisms on earth may have invaded your precious home. These are molds that can grow wherever moisture and organic matters are present. Mold is the most common name for thousands of different types of fungi. It may not be visible but it can be deadly and dangerous. Molds can cause nasal numbness, throat and eye irritation, coughing or sneezing, and worst skin and respiratory allergies. People with these allergies or certain kinds of respiratory illnesses are especially vulnerable to the deadly effects of mold. The worst part is that mold can grow just about anywhere, especially in places you can't see or don't even think about cleaning. I have written in this article a list of places where mold might be nesting in your home.