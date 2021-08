After back to back winless seasons, Notre Dame athletic director Martin Nemecek has announced Patrick Fraccola as the new head coach of the varsity football team. Fraccola has long been a part of the local football community. While at Whitesboro high school, he played for legendary coach Tom Schoen. More recently, Fraccola spent 14 years as an assistant on coach Jeff LaGase’s staff at Frankfort-Schuyler high school before becoming an assistant/offensive coordinator with the Notre Dame Jugglers for the 2021 spring season.