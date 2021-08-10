Greater Cincinnati construction off to even stronger start than last year

Prices are jumping fastest in our most affordable neighborhoods, which could leave many vulnerable Cincinnatians with fewer options. Al Rosser is searching for a house that, frankly, might not exist anymore in Cincinnati. A 20-year residential real estate veteran who’s sold homes from the city of Harrison to Adams County, Rosser currently is working with a couple looking to spend $120,000 to $130,000, but unless the buyers are willing to do major rehab work, there’s a problem.