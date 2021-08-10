Cancel
Construction

Greater Cincinnati construction off to even stronger start than last year

By Tom Demeropolis
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 4 days ago
Construction starts in Greater Cincinnati were the strongest they have been in the past five years in 2020. This year, activity is much stronger.

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

