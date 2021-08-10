Election Commission Sued For Dismissing Complaints Over Sen. Rick Scott's Alleged Campaign Spending Violations
The Campaign Legal Center sued the Federal Election Commission Monday in District of Columbia District Court over the agency’s dismissal of complaints against U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Rick Scott for Florida, and New Republican PAC. The suit, brought on behalf of End Citizens United PAC, centers on Scott’s 2018 Senate campaign and alleges that the agency erred in failing to find that the Republican senator violated campaign finance laws. The case is 1:21-cv-02128, End Citizens United Pac v. Federal Election Commission.www.law.com
