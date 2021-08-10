Cancel
Riverside, CA

Farmer Boys Celebrates 40 Years Of Award-Winning Burgers

By Farmer Boys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverside, CA & Clark County, NV to Declare “Farmer Boys Day” on Aug. 25, and the Restaurant Chain will Commemorate the Anniversary with a Special One-Day Offer. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Farmer Boys®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021 with a special one-day deal for guests. On Aug. 25, guests can buy a Big Cheese® burger and score a second Big Cheese for $0.40 - matching the price of a Big Cheese in 1981 when Farmer Boys first opened. This special deal is valid at participating locations, while supplies last.

