Hite Digital is Making a Splash in the World of Digital Marketing

Digital marketing franchise experiences growth in its first year of franchising. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // Rehoboth Beach, DE - Hite Digital - a digital marketing franchise - is changing the way people think about and do digital marketing. By combining the best of both worlds, Hite Digital is able to provide a full-fledged marketing approach, while also focusing on localized service. This approach is advantageous in a multitude of ways, but most importantly, it ensures each client feels prioritized and valued. Since this January, Hite Digital has already added franchises in Austin, Dallas, Miami, Nashville, Phoenix, San Francisco, St. Louis, Boise, Portland, Oklahoma City, and Houston.