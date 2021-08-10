Cancel
NASA's Billion Dollar Artemis Spacesuits Won't Be Ready For A 2024 Moon Landing

By Keith Cowing
nasawatch.com
 4 days ago

NASA OIG: NASA's Development of Next-Generation Spacesuits, NASA OIG. "NASA's current schedule is to produce the first two flight-ready xEMUs by November 2024, but the Agency faces significant challenges in meeting this goal. This schedule includes approximately a 20-month delay in delivery for the planned design, verification, and testing suit, two qualification suits, an ISS Demo suit, and two lunar flight suits. These delays- attributable to funding shortfalls, COVID-19 impacts, and technical challenges - have left no schedule margin for delivery of the two flight-ready xEMUs. Given the integration requirements, the suits would not be ready for flight until April 2025 at the earliest. Moreover, by the time two flight-ready xEMUs are available, NASA will have spent over a billion dollars on the development and assembly of its next-generation spacesuits."

