Amazon Beauty Agency – Market Defense LLC – Announces New Leadership and Organizational Changes to Support Growth

New Leadership and Influx of Capital Positions Axero for Continued Growth in Intranet Software Space. Axero Solutions , a leading provider of intranet software and digital workplace solutions, announced the appointment of Adam Ilowite and Michael Upex to its executive leadership team. In addition to the change in leadership, Axero has also announced a growth investment from a private investor group led by Pacific Lake Partners. The growth funding will be deployed to help accelerate Axero’s continued rapid expansion. The financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.