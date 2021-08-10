National Night Out fun for families in Rockville

Elijah, 7, practices a disc golf putt, at the Hyzer Disc Sports booth. Steve Smith / Courant Community

A move in locations and a year off didn’t deter crowds from turning out at the National Night Out event in Rockville, on Aug. 3.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Rockville’s event is produced in partnership between the Rockville Community Alliance, Vernon Community Network, as well as the Town of Vernon and several of its departments.

Organizers said they scaled-down the event slightly, and moved it to the Ladd and Hall Parking Lot to accommodate a crowd, but also allow for social-distancing.

