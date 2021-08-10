Keeping Safe in the Heat

With heat indices that are expected to exceed 100 degrees this week, officials at the Village of Roselle are encouraging residents to be prepared for extreme weather.The Roselle Public Library, 40 S. Park St., is a designated cooling site in DuPage County and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Please call them at (630) 529-1641 for more information. Face masks and social distancing are currently required at the Roselle Public Library.