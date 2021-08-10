Cancel
Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

By Jennifer Hedly
floridanewswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

#Crn#Outsourcing#Marketing Services#Solution#Software#The Channel Company#North American#Cybersecurity#Crn Magazine#Cloud Solutions
Computersmodernreaders.com

Comparing Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 0.3% of Computer Services shares...
Businessaithority.com

SYNNEX Corporation Teams with Nextiva to Expand Cloud Communications Solutions

SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, and Nextiva, a cloud communications company, announced the companies have entered into a master agent agreement. The agreement enhances SYNNEX Stellr’s expansive cloud offerings to deliver best-in-class communication and productivity solutions for its partners.
Technologyaithority.com

CORRECTING and REPLACING Capital Online Selects Juniper Networks to Accelerate Cloud Business Transformation to Support Global Business Growth

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that Capital Online, a global data center and cloud service provider, selected Juniper Networks to build an expanded network infrastructure to support its ever-growing cloud business while simplifying network operations management through automation. China’s cloud computing industry has experienced robust growth...
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Stasmayer, Incorporated Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

August 5, 2021: Stasmayer, Incorporated has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Stasmayer has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
Economyfinextra.com

Taking the optimal path to data-driven success

The vital importance of data is well understood in the financial services community. Banks everywhere have spent years investing heavily in a bid to extract value from the colossal and ever-expanding reserves of information at their disposal. Becoming a ‘data-driven’ organisation has been, and remains, a top strategic goal. The aims of this endeavour include the provision of a hyper-personalised customer experience, the reduction of operational costs through data-driven optimisation, and the ability for employees to access trusted data through the best possible analytics and business intelligence tools.
Businessmartechseries.com

Windfall Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Windfall Reaffirms its Commitment to the Highest Standards in Security. Windfall Data, Inc, a company that helps organizations become more data-driven through contextual analytics and modern wealth intelligence, announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. A recognized technical audit for technology & service organizations, SOC 2 Type 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. This SOC 2 certification report, generally recognized as the gold standard for data security, validates Windfall’s commitment to protecting both company and customer data by establishing safeguards that meet the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) principles.
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Q&A Exclusive: Insurance Innovation and Intelligent Automation

2020 was the year that changed the insurance industry. In 2021, organizations are still refining their remote work strategies, placing digital strategy at the forefront. Top insurers agree that increasing the use of AI and ML are top tech initiatives for firms in 2021, according to a recent survey by Forrester Research.
Torrance, CAfloridanewswire.com

DocMagic Promotes Chris Lewis to Director of Enterprise Solutions

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it has promoted Chris Lewis to Director of Enterprise Solutions. The new title reflects the elevated role he has proactively taken at the company in increasing revenue, forging strategic partnerships, and making inroads with large entities and marquee accounts.
Camarillo, CAfloridanewswire.com

KROST Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor for Integrity Bio in Sale to Curia

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Integrity Bio, Inc., a privately held formulation and fill-finish organization headquartered in Camarillo, California, was sold to Curia (formerly Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)), a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and leading global provider of advanced contract research, development, and manufacturing solutions. KROST, a Los Angeles-based firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Integrity Bio in the transaction.
Businessfloridanewswire.com

Connected Solutions Group Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

RICHMOND, Va., Aug 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG) today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.
InternetInman.com

Pulse: Readers share the biggest issues with listing technology

From lack of optimization on MLS platforms to difficulties in adopting new tech, here are all the problem areas our readers shared with us this past week. Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.
Businessfloridanewswire.com

Amazon Beauty Agency – Market Defense LLC – Announces New Leadership and Organizational Changes to Support Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Market Defense, a leading brand growth and protection agency supporting Beauty and passion brands on the Amazon platform, just announced changes to its executive team and client delivery teams to support a surge in growth. Market Defense operates 3P businesses on behalf of its clients, providing deep expertise in Amazon account management, brand protection, value added logistics and performance marketing. Its portfolio of passion brands includes influential legacy brands like Dr. Dennis Gross and Philip B, as well as female-founded indie successes Beauty Bakerie and Sara Happ.
IndustryTech Times

Water Innovation: Technological Solutions for Ensuring Water Quality

Water is the essence of life, not to mention an important component of a healthy environment. The water that you drink or use must be free of germs and microbes. Chemicals shouldn't find their way into your water supply either. Contaminants in household water put cities at risk. At present, millions of people are forced to rely on hard water, which contains high concentrations of dissolved minerals. They lack access to quality water supplies, which is concerning.
EconomyMiddletown Press

Faye named to the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List for Third Consecutive Year

Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations and ongoing management, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Faye to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants...
MNJ Recognized As One Of The Fastest Growing IT Solution Providers In North America With 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 Honor

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies , a midmarket-focused managed services and digital transformation provider, today announced that it has been named to the 2021 CRN ® Fast Growth 150 list. The prestigious honor by The Channel Company brand recognizes the top 150 North American technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants for fast growth and top performance over the previous two years. MNJ is 110 on the 2021 list.

