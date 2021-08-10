MSHSAA makes changes to cross-country postseason
The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced changes to the cross-country postseason with the release of the 2021 handbook. Schools will now be split into four districts instead of eight. Four teams will also be allowed to qualify, and 30 individuals qualify regardless of team placement. This is different from last year where two teams and 15 individuals from each of the eight districts qualified.www.bransontrilakesnews.com
