Watch Hotties Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy Bicker Hotly in This Together Clip

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames McAvoy’s pandemic hair is really long, but his patience is really short in this exclusive clip from the upcoming lockdown comedy Together. In a straight-to-camera confessional style reminiscent of Fleabag, he and Sharon Horgan play a couple who are working, and fighting, from home in 2020. Horgan’s character beseeches McAvoy’s to tell the audience what he does for a living because she doesn’t get it herself. “I’ve got a boutique consultancy. We specialize in data analytics and finding technological, multimedia solutions for linear online broadcast marketing providers. We specialize in cost-efficiency savings. I mean, what’s so complicated about that?” So, so much is complicated about that, James. Horgan leans forward and sums it up as basically “computers,” causing McAvoy, kid-size yogurt cup in hand, to unleash the most spiteful psycho laugh we’ve seen in a movie clip all year. A ten-out-of-ten angry laugh. Directed by Stephen Daldry and written by Dennis Kelly, the film hits theaters August 27. Go for Horgan in overalls; stay for McAvoy bringing that Split energy to a rom-com.

