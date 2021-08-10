Watch Hotties Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy Bicker Hotly in This Together Clip

The West End hasn’t 100 percent opened back up yet, but the trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, based on the musical of the same name, just might be the next best thing. There are dance numbers in school cafeterias, drag setpieces in neon-lit clubs, and Sharon Horgan playing a total hard-ass, a move we simply love to see. The musical, which was inspired by a 2011 BBC documentary, follows Jamie New (Max Harwood), a Sheffield boy who is out at school but really wants to pursue drag. While his mother (Sarah Lancashire) and friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) are supportive, Jamie faces pushback when he wants to go to prom in drag. This is all mostly just an excuse for Richard E. Grant to play dress-up and have a blast as the town’s aging drag-shop owner. Still, we can’t help but notice a crucial lack of Bimini in this film that purports to be about drag in the U.K.? Perplexing. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 17.