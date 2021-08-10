Cancel
Tolland County, CT

KIDSAFE Car Show planned for Aug. 21

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Faithe, 11, hangs out by Bill Eib's classic 1970 VW dune buggy, at the KIDSAFE CT Car Show in 2019. Steve Smith / Courant Community

The KIDSAFE CT Car Show is returning to the Tolland County Agricultural Center, on Aug 21.

The show is the 10th annual event (barring 2020, when it was canceled due to the pandemic) and organizers are hoping its the biggest and best ever.

More than 200 cars are expected, according to Robin Kohler, site director at KIDSAFE CT, who is co-organizing the show with Jerry Bundy, former owner of Bundy Motors.

“We’re really excited to be doing it this year,” Kohler said.

Cars will be judged in 17 categories, including Best in Show (voted on by spectators) and a Kids’ Choice Award. There will also be a non-judged category of Electric Cars. The Vernon Fire Department is planning to bring its old-time steamer.

Miss Connecticut Sapna Raghavan will be helping to award the prizes. Miss Greater Rockville Leah Juliett is also scheduled to appear.

Entertainment will include DJ Gary Pomo playing classic car show music, as well as raffles and kids’ crafts.

Kloter Farms is the event’s Titanium Sponsor. Chrome Sponsor is Collision Automotive CARSTAR of East Hartford. Other sponsors include Santini Villa Apartments and Grand Lofts, and L.E. Whitford. Event T-Shirts are being donated by Swiss Cleaners, and Simoniz is donating car care kits for drivers’ goodie bags.

Food vendors scheduled to be in attendance include Off the Griddle, Nanas Ice Cream, and Jeff’s Kettlecorn. The Vernon Parks and Recreation Department and the Exchange Club of Rockville are also helping at the event, as well as the Vernon Police Explorers and the Vernon Fire Department. There will also be several volunteers from Rockville High School.

“This is always a great event for kids and adults,” Kohler said. “The cars are so fun to look at and the owners love to talk you about their cars. We’re excited to have all of the cars there, and get to see the people we haven’t seen in a while. We’re very fortunate to have a lot of friends in the community to help us out.”

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the event benefit KIDSAFE CT, which is dedicated to the early intervention, prevention, and treatment of child abuse and neglect.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is free to spectators. There is a $10 registration for each show car. The Tolland County Agricultural Center is located at 24 Hyde Ave. (Route 30), Vernon. Safety precautions will be observed, including social distancing and hand sanitizer and masks available.

For more information, visit https://thevillage.org/kidsafe-ct-car-show/ , or call Kohler at 860-872-1918.

Comments / 0

