Branson sits atop Major70 bracket after three games
Branson and Midwest Plains are two teams representing the area in the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series. Branson sits atop its bracket with three wins and zero losses. Branson started with a 3-2 win over Middle Atlantic (East Fishkill, New York) on Friday night. It took its second win in as many days with an 8-5 win over New England (New Canaan, Connecticut), followed by a dominant 11-0 shutout over North Dakota on Sunday.www.bransontrilakesnews.com
