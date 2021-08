We can only dream about what Kate's jewelry box might hold—not to mention the royal vaults. But as often as the Duchess of Cambridge slips on a queenly tiara or spectacular treasure, she wears pieces that are surprisingly budget friendly. In the same way that her wardrobe is a carefully curated high-low mix, her jewels range from priceless to $22 (seriously). Maybe it is a strategic move to appear more accessible, but we appreciate being able to find princess-worthy jewels without having to be related to the monarch herself. Here are 10 of Kate's go-to jewelry brands and styles that you can shop for yourself.