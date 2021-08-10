Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alex Cord, Star of Military Drama 'Airwolf,' Dies at 88

By Jordan Moreau
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Cord, the actor best known for playing Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, a.k.a Archangel, in the ’80s military drama “Airwolf,” died on Monday at his home in Valley View, Texas, his rep Linda McAlister confirmed to Variety. He was 88. Cord starred in 55 episodes of the action series, which...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Borgnine
Person
Alex Cord
Person
Deborah Pratt
Person
Jan Michael Vincent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Tv#Drama#Star Of Military Drama#Archangel#Cbs#Usa Network#Variety Born#New York University#Nbc#Texas Ranger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The US Sun

Who was Alex Cord and what was his cause of death?

HOLLYWOOD actor Alex Cord passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. The movie star was best known for starring in the TV series Airwolf for two years. Who was Alex Cord and what was his cause of death?. Alex Cord was an American actor. The 88-year-old was best known for...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Alex Cord, actor from 1980s show ‘Airwolf,’ dead at 88

Alex Cord, the star of 1980s military drama “Airwolf,” has died. He was 88. Cord’s publicist and friend of 20 years, Linda McAlister, confirmed the news to Deadline on Tuesday. The prolific character actor passed away at his Valley View, Texas, home on Monday morning. The Floral Park, Long Island,...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Ron Popeil: Informercial Star Dies at 86

At one point in time, a lot of us have watched an infomercial and have seen one device after another touted out into a kitchen setting to show us how it can cook, chop, clean, or do something in a revolutionary way. Sometimes these items sound and look amazing, and at others, they might all start to look alike. What really sets them apart is the presentation and the presenter a lot of times, and at one time, Ron Popeil was one of the absolute best at selling a product. Sadly, Ron passed away recently at the age of 86. No cause was given for his death, but he was admitted to the hospital the day before he passed. If anyone has ever seen Ron doing what he can to hawk a product on TV, and it’s fair to say that a lot of us probably have at least once or twice, we would have noticed that he was the kind of guy that was everywhere he needed to be when he was still wheeling and dealing, and he was good at what he did.
CelebritiesTV Fanatic

Jay Pickett Dies; Port Charles Star Was 60

Soap actor Jay Pickett has died. The Port Charles actor passed away on Friday at the age of 60. He was on the set of a movie. Movie producer Jim Heffel revealed the news via Facebook. “Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” Heffel...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Alex Cord’s net worth?

ALEX Cord is best known for playing the role of Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, a.k.a Archangel in the 1980's military drama, Airwolf. The actor unfortunately passed away on August 9, 2021 at the age of 88. What is Alex Cord's net worth?. Cord's acting career ended in the early 2000's...
TV & VideosComicBook

Markie Post, Night Court Star, Dies at 70

Actress Markie Post has died. The 70-year-old actress received a cancer diagnosis almost four years ago. She continued to work on television throughout her treatment. Post was known for her roles in television shows including Night Court, The Fall Guy, and Hearts Afire. "But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world," said Post's family in a statement. Ellen Lubin Sanisky, Post's manager, confirmed the news (via Deadline).
Celebritiesmetv.com

R.I.P. Alex Cord, who played the CIA boss on Eighties action favorite 'Airwolf'

The rugged TV actor met his wife on Night Gallery and was lifelong friends with Robert Fuller. He was 88. Eighties action entertainment was all about cool vehicles. Television had awesome rides for land, sea, and air. Michael Knight drove a talking Firebird. The Riptide Detective Agency of Riptide was named after the guys' boat on Pier 56. They had a helicopter, too. But there was no cooler helicopter than Airwolf.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Aubrey Plaza to star in Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming

Based on the forthcoming novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, which is due to be released in January, Olga Dies Dreaming is the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister from gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Plaza plays the titular role of Olga Acevedo, "a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more." Gonzalez is adapting her novel for the pilot. If picked up, Olga Dies Dreaming would be Plaza's first regular TV role since FX's Legion.
Worldallkpop.com

INFINITE's Sungyeol to star in upcoming fantasy-romance drama 'Time of Memory'

INFINITE's Sungyeol will be returning to fans for the first time since his military discharge through a new drama!. According to his agency Management 2sang, Sungyeol has been cast in an upcoming drama titled 'Time of Memory.' The drama is a fantasy-romance melodrama that follows Jung Woo Jin, a man who remembers everything, and Do Hae Su, a woman whose memory resets once every month. Sungyeol will be playing the role of Jung Woo Jin.
Goodlettsville, TNallaccess.com

Country Star Razzy Bailey Dies At 82

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and fans of Country music veteran RASIE MICHAEL "RAZZY" BAILEY, who died at 82 this past WEDNESDAY (8/4) at his home in GOODLETTSVILLE, TN. BAILEY charted 31 singles between 1976 and 1989, when he recorded for the RCA, MCA and SOA labels....
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Vince Vaughn to star in drama Bad Monkey for Apple TV+

Ted Lasso is top of the league when it comes to Apple TV+’s flagship shows, winning large viewing figures and more awards than Manchester City, so it’s no surprise that they’re willing to give that show’s Executive Producer Bill Lawrence the chance to create something else for the streaming service in the form of Vince Vaughn vehicle Bad Monkey.
Valley View, TXcowboysindians.com

Remembering Alex Cord

The veteran actor played The Ringo Kid in the 1966 remake of Stagecoach. The C&I crew is offering respectful tips of our Stetsons to actor Alex Cord, who passed away Monday at his home in Valley View, Texas. He was 88. As is our custom, we don’t mourn deaths —...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Shannen Doherty to Star in ‘Dying to Belong’ Remake at Lifetime

Lifetime has greenlighted a remake of the 1997 TV movie “Dying to Belong” about sorority hazing, the network announced Tuesday. Shannen Doherty will star in the movie alongside “Supergirl’s” Favour Onwuka and “iZombie” actress Jenika Rose. Onwuka and Rose will play college freshman who become “fast friends,” according to Lifetime’s description of the film. “Riley (Rose), whose mother Katherine (Doherty) was a legacy Pi Gamma Beta, decides to rush in hopes of following Katherine’s footsteps and is ecstatic when Olivia (Onwuka) joins her. Sensing the opportunity to go undercover to write a story about hazing practices, Olivia soon discovers there are deadly secrets involved in being part of the sisterhood.”
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Vincent Kartheiser Investigated for Inappropriate Behavior on 'Titans' Season 3 Set

Vincent Kartheiser was the subject of multiple investigations for his behavior on the set of Season 3 of the HBO Max series “Titans,” Variety has confirmed. Kartheiser was cast as the villain Jonathan Crane, a.k.a Scarecrow, in the third season of the DC superhero show earlier this year. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Kartheiser was first the subject of a complaint for what was described as making inappropriate comments onset. WBTV’s Labor Relations department investigated and found that his actions did not warrant being fired from the show but did warrant corrective action.
Lifestylekiss951.com

A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off

I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

TikTok star John Kelly dies suddenly

John Kelly, one-half of the popular TikTik account @texandjohn, died suddenly over the weekend, devastated family members have revealed. The death of the social media star, who ran the TikTok account with his son Tex Kelly, was first confirmed in a touching montage posted to the video-sharing platform late on Sunday.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer’s Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.

Comments / 0

Community Policy