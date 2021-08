The Powder River County Food Bank relies on the generosity and support of our community in order to have a thriving and successful program. We have noticed an increase in the use of the food bank in the last month. Therefore, we are asking for donations. Do you have extra fruit or vegetables in your garden? Do you have an over-abundance of eggs? Eggs are always a hot item in the food bank. Perhaps you will be purchasing an animal at the upcoming 4-H livestock sale. If so, would you consider donating some to the food bank? There are funds available to pay for the processing if you choose to donate the meat to the food bank. Meat is not donated very often to the food bank. It is a readily available source of protein for the people who may otherwise not get it. As an added benefit, your donation may be tax deductible.