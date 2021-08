SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, September 2, 2021 after the market close. Due to the Company’s pending acquisition by Thoma Bravo that was announced on July 26, 2021, there will not be a conference call or live webcast to discuss these financial results.