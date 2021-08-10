Cancel
Health Services

Delta has hospitals across U.S. down to their last ICU beds

By Angelica LaVito, Jonathan Levin, Francesca Maglione, Angelica LaVito, Jonathan Levin, Francesca Maglione, Bloomberg News Published:
 5 days ago

Hospitals across the U.S. are parceling out beds for COVID patients, hunting for doctors and nurses as the delta variant sweeps coast to coast. The disease is outstripping any mitigation measures. In a few states, the unvaccinated are entering intensive care at rates matching the winter wave. The vaccinated are coming to realize that a sweet summer of release may have been a fantasy, as they again calculate the risks of working, seeing relatives and circulating in society.

