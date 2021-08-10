Tears of Themis review - "Romantic wish fulfillment at its giddiest"

“You shall see with your own eyes just what kind of thing true darkness really is,” Igos du Ikana in The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. What comes to mind when you think of a horror game? Is it something recent, like Outlast or Resident Evil: Village? Perhaps it’s something more niche, like the indie World of Horror RPG, or Call of Cthulhu. What do you find if you reach further back, into your childhood? For many people, names like Silent Hill or Diablo immediately pop up. I myself spent many an hour crawling through the dungeons of the latter, trembling in fear at the Butcher’s call for fresh meat. Even so, that terror was fleeting. As my skill grew and I mastered combat with the Lord of Terror himself, the fear faded. Instead, the game which struck the most fear in my young mind, the one whose horrors I can still revisit today as if for the first time, is perhaps a controversial choice: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.