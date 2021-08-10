Goran Dragic backtracks from criticism of trade from Heat to Raptors

For Goran Dragic, history appears to be repeating itself when it comes to his trade from the Miami Heat to the Toronto Raptors, a situation starkly similar to the backdrop of his arrival to the Heat from the Phoenix Suns in 2015.

Known for his upbeat personality, Dragic has found himself for the second time caught between his candor and congeniality.

In this case, it was a comment in his native Slovenia that created a need to clarify, just as was the case in 2015 with his trade to the Heat.

Monday, video surfaced from a Slovenian television station that showed Dragic saying in his native language, “Toronto is not my preferred destination. I have higher ambitions.”

With the comment seemingly out of character, Dragic immediately sought to clarify.

“My message basically, to all Toronto fans, is I would like to apologize. It didn’t come out the right way,” he told Canada’s Sportsnet . “I know they love their team, and they should be proud. It is one of the best organizations in the NBA. They’ve already won a championship [in 2019] and I didn’t, so what I said, it really was not appropriate.”

For Dragic, it has become a now-and-again case of navigating the NBA’s personnel protocols, this time after being dealt along with Precious Achiuwa in the sign-and-trade that delivered Kyle Lowry to the Heat.

In 2015, feeling squeezed out of a Phoenix offense clogged with the point guard trio of himself, Eric Bledsoe and Isaiah Thomas, Dragic pushed for his trade from the Suns.

“It is what it is,” he said before the 2015 NBA trading deadline. “I am not happy with my situation and my agent is doing the rest of the job. The situation, as is now, I have to think about my future and my family and I think that is the right thing to do for myself.”

He was dealt shortly thereafter, with the Heat sending a pair of first-round NBA draft picks to the Suns, including their selection in last month’s draft.

Similar to the current situation, Dragic then quickly attempted to mend fences with those who took umbrage.

“I wish it had gone differently,” Dragic said in the immediate wake of his 2015 trade to the Heat. “I’m never the guy who was going back in the past but it is what it is. I’m always going to be grateful to the organization.

“Maybe I came too harsh. I came out because I said what I was feeling. I never said something about a bad organization, just how I felt. Maybe I shouldn’t say that, but I’m an honest guy so I’m going to say what I feel. That’s how I felt at that time. When you look back, it did sound hard.”

The reality with the current situation is that, unlike Monday with Achiuwa, the Raptors have yet to schedule an introductory media session with Dragic. All the while, it appears Toronto remains open to rerouting Dragic, who, at 35, is the same age as Lowry and hardly in the demographic preferred by the restructuring Raptors.

Among speculated destinations if such a move is made is the Dallas Mavericks, who are led by fellow Slovenian Luka Doncic.

In the wake of signing his five-year, $207 million extension, Doncic was asked Tuesday about the possibility of Dragic, his longtime mentor, joining the Mavericks.

“I don’t think we can say,” Doncic said. “We don’t want to get fined by the NBA.”

The irony is that the NBA is investigating the Heat-Raptors sign-and-trade agreement for Lowry, because of how quickly it came together minutes after the Aug. 2 6 p.m. start of free agency.

By NBA rule, Dragic cannot be dealt back to the Heat during the 2021-22 season. Nor could he return in the highly unlikely case of a buyout agreement with the Raptors.

Upon learning of the trade, Dragic issued a social-media statement thanking the Heat for his time with the team. He then made his initial statement on Slovenian television about the Raptors while wearing a red Heat Culture shirt.

That bond, he said, is what has made these intervening days so emotional.

“I told them that I had spent seven years in Miami and that would be the preferred destination for me because my family is there and everything, not Toronto,” he told Sportsnet of that initial sound bite on Slovenian television.

“I cannot lie. Of course I was sad [to be traded]. First of all, I spent seven years in Miami and the second thing is I have two kids and family in Miami and you have to move to a different city, you basically need to start over and find a school and everything. It’s been hard.”