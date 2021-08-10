Scouting Profile: Christian Jones is learning what he can do — and so are we

In the 2021 recruiting class, Missouri signed plenty of players who filled needs, but also had hype due to their ranking. Obviously Tyler Macon, Dominic Lovett, and Travion Ford are some of the names that come to mind. Those were key signings were important to begin to elevate the program, but Missouri has always been a school where three star prospects are going to be the life blood of your program. The recruiting has improved and may continue to improve, but at the end of the day you’re going to have to develop players.