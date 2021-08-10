Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Scouting Profile: Christian Jones is learning what he can do — and so are we

By Matthew Harris
rockmnation.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a Saturday last month, inside a cramped gym in a Chicago suburb, Christian Jones started the July evaluation period having already been discovered. Along a sideline, I sat scribbling notes trying to play catch up. A week earlier, the East St. Louis native had pledged to Missouri, becoming the Tigers’ first commitment of the 2022 cycle. A normally months-long process – evaluation, offer, visit, and decision — compressed itself to a scant eight days.

www.rockmnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cuonzo Martin
Person
Christian Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Scouts#Tigers#Wisconsin Playground Club#Southwestern Conference#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Jett Howard scouting report: What Michigan fans can expect he comes to play for his Dad

Last weekend, four-star small forward Jett Howard announced his top 7 schools, with Michigan included along with LSU, Vanderbilt, NC State, Georgetown, Tennessee and Florida. Ranked 39th in the 2022 class, Howard is officially visiting Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 11. Given that his father Juwan is the coach and his brother Jace is on the team, it’s safe to say the Wolverines are a heavy favorite to land the small forward who is pushing five-star status.
NFLchatsports.com

What we can learn from the Detroit Lions preseason opener

The Detroit Lions exhibition season opener against Buffalo is almost here. Will there be anything of value to learn from this contest?. Unlike last year there will be a preseason in the NFL. Unlike last year it will provide an opportunity for young players and those on the bubble battling for roster spots to showcase what they can do in-game situations.
College Sportsrockmnation.com

The DNA of the 2021 Missouri Football Tigers

We are 18 days away from YOUR Missouri Football Tigers kicking off the 2021 season against Central Michigan. Do you feel that? No, not the indigestion. Next to that. Yes! That! It’s excitement!. Because I am absolutely insane and keep track of fairly useless amounts of data about Missouri’s roster,...
College Sportsrockmnation.com

Kelly Goes In-Depth, Tiger Town Returns, Robinson Impresses

By now you’ve all heard it, and if you somehow still don’t know that Mizzou Football’s BIG TIME target decommitted from the Sooners, then I’m actually questioning your fandom. Seriously. We covered the breaking news here at Rock M, of course, and you can check out the links to the other local stories covering the news down below.
Footballrockmnation.com

“Toughness Week” continues on as Missouri hits practice 10

“Toughness Week” is a fairly new installation to the Missouri fall camp schedule. It consists of six-straight days of practice in the middle of camp (also the hottest portion). Coach Eli Drinkwitz, sporting his typical white bucket hat to keep cool in the heat, was pleased with what he has been seeing during this trying period of the year.
College Sportsrockmnation.com

There’s a couple of freshmen at linebacker looking to earn their spot

In the 2021 recruiting class, Missouri signed plenty of players who filled needs, but also had hype due to their ranking. Obviously Tyler Macon, Dominic Lovett, and Travion Ford are some of the names that come to mind. Those were key signings were important to begin to elevate the program, but Missouri has always been a school where three star prospects are going to be the life blood of your program. The recruiting has improved and may continue to improve, but at the end of the day you’re going to have to develop players.
College Sportsrockmnation.com

AP Preseason Top 25: No love from Mizzou yet

The preseason AP Top 25 was released on Monday, and unsurprisingly – Alabama will start the season ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. The Crimson Tide are one of five SEC teams ranked in the preseason Top 25, which doesn’t include the Missouri Tigers. Despite receiving eight votes in the preseason coaches poll, Mizzou didn’t gather any receiving votes for the AP.
Basketballrockmnation.com

Women’s Hoops Non-Con Schedule Released, and it’s a Tough One

Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Released. It’s here! The day after the men’s schedule release, the women’s schedule is here, and there are some TOUGH ones in there. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?. Overall, according to MUTigers.com, the Tigers will play five teams who made the NCAA Tournament last...
College Sportsrockmnation.com

Billy Donlon is making UMKC more competitive step by step

There’s nothing like talking basketball as the football season bears down hard on us, but that’s where we are. We’re going to continue to look at each Non-Conference opponent now that the full schedule has been released. In the initial post of this series, we broke down the Central Michigan Chippewas. Since that post last Saturday, Mizzou officially released the entire schedule and if you read Links on Thursday you’ve seen the tweet but here it is again for brevity’s sake:
NFLrockmnation.com

Devin Nicholson aims to take over spearheading the linebacker room

Nick Bolton was “the guy” for this Missouri defense the past two seasons. Bolton led this team in tackles and tackles each of the past two years, made all of the calls for the defense, was one of the vocal leaders on the team, and was just an overall menace on the field. Offenses had to scheme around him, and many SEC quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers felt all 240 lbs. of him when he hit them.
Lincoln, NEOmaha.com

McKewon: What we learned and still don't know about the Huskers after training camp

LINCOLN — If Scott Frost got nothing else out of Nebraska's 2021 training camp, he at least added a more consistent option should NU win the pregame coin flip. Frost often chooses to take the ball when NU wins the flip, especially when he believes his team can score right away. But until now, as Frost revealed on his monthly call-in radio show, he’d been trepidatious to kick off first because he lacked confidence in his kickoff unit.
College Sportsrockmnation.com

Mizzou’s Camp Continues as Week 1 Approaches

There was a notable person missing a practice 12 of fall camp for the Missouri Tigers, QB Connor Bazelak. After practice, Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz eased the worries of Missouri fans everywhere when he informed the media that the “freshman” signal-caller was dealing with a “minor illness”. He also added that the illness is not believed to be COVID-related, but Bazelak did take a test as a precaution, and he is vaccinated (the COVID test, apparently, came back negative).
NFLrockmnation.com

Random Sunday Mizzou Things: Top Four!

Well, in a mostly barren landscape for Mizzou Basketball recruiting news, former Bishop Miege (Overland Park, kansas) product Mark Mitchell released his top four schools and there were exactly zero surprises. There were several variations on what a “top schools” might look like from Mitchell... if he were to include any professional opportunities, and how many schools would be included in the “top” part. But the four schools in contention have nearly always been...
Soccerrockmnation.com

Mizzou Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

Mizzou Basketball officially announced their full non-conference schedule on Wednesday. We previously knew a lot of the opponents earlier from reports, but the Tigers will start the non-con with their season opener on November 9th against Central Michigan, and they will close out their non-conference portion of their schedule in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on January 29th at Iowa State.
College Sportsrockmnation.com

PODCAST: Mr. Steal Your Commit is BACK!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. With the recent decommitment of Luther Burden from Oklahoma, Mizzou fans have their eyes set on the elite, 5-star wide receiver from St. Louis. What would a commitment from a prospect like him mean for Drink and the future of the football program?
NFLsportsmockery.com

Chicago Bears Who Need A Big Game The Most Vs. Buffalo

The Chicago Bears plan to play some of their starters at least into the 2nd quarter against Buffalo this week. After that? The true evaluation period will begin once again as several players across the roster battle for their spots. With the preseason itself reduced to three games, the margin for error is even slimmer than before. That means this upcoming game might be one that makes or breaks several of them.
Football247Sports

Freshmen running backs to play big role in Saturday scrimmage

Ever since Arkansas running back Trelon Smith started missing practices this week with an injury, true freshman running back Raheim Sanders has been rolling with the first team offense. Even with Smith expected to be available for Saturday's scrimmage, according to offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, expect Sanders to start the scrimmage and to receive a lot of carries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy