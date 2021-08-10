Scouting Profile: Christian Jones is learning what he can do — and so are we
On a Saturday last month, inside a cramped gym in a Chicago suburb, Christian Jones started the July evaluation period having already been discovered. Along a sideline, I sat scribbling notes trying to play catch up. A week earlier, the East St. Louis native had pledged to Missouri, becoming the Tigers’ first commitment of the 2022 cycle. A normally months-long process – evaluation, offer, visit, and decision — compressed itself to a scant eight days.www.rockmnation.com
Comments / 0