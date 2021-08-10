Cancel
Shaka Senghor, fresh off a Nas track, wants to shake up diversity in tech

By Megan Rose Dickey
protocol.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaka Senghor, the head of diversity, equality and inclusion at corporate travel startup TripActions, was hyped to start his weekend. The latest Nas album had just come out, and he was excited to celebrate the fact that he'd been featured on the album. Still, Senghor took the time to chat with Protocol about his journey into the tech industry and how his life experiences have shaped the work he's doing at TripActions, a travel and expense platform for businesses.

