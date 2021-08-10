Shaka Senghor, fresh off a Nas track, wants to shake up diversity in tech

Over the past decade, the rise of tech unicorns, or startups that reach $1 billion in valuation, has been astonishing. These trailblazing companies inspire more tech founders to bring their ideas to life while leaving investors eager at the thought of the next big deal. One thing that’s been clear is that the diversity among those who reach unicorn status or even make it into Big Tech at all remains concerningly disparate. Though a few are on the horizon for the first time ever in 2021, the percentage of tech unicorns led by Black founders is close to none. While many deep-rooted and systemic issues contribute to this challenge, let’s look at a few critical ways to close the gap.