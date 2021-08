The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to be officially unveiled at the Unpacked event on August 11th, but apparently, a few images of the Classic model have already leaked. That’s right, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features a black / silver finish, a physical bezel, two buttons on the right edge for navigation and power on/off. Even though we don’t get a clear look at Google’s new Wear OS, the photos you’re about to see do provide a peek at the setup process. Read more for additional pictures and information.