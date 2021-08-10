Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

DFW Airport Approves Renovation and Expansion of Terminal C

By IrvingWeekly Staff
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

The DFW Airport Board approved during its August meeting plans for the renovation and expansion of one of the original terminals, Terminal C, reimagining how travel can be transformed at Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport. The estimated $2 billion in projects are the latest example of the ongoing investment...

irving.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Fort Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw Airport#Terminals#Infrastructure#The Terminal#The Dfw Airport Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Highland Park, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

We Found A Residential Rental in Highland Park!

Finding a residential rental these days is like the proverbial needle in the haystack, so when I discovered this fully furnished two-story traditional luxury lease in Highland Park, I just about fainted. We all know sales inventory is moving at lightning speed. But, what most people don’t realize is residential...
Interior DesignPosted by
DFW Community News

Farmhouse refresh with Gap Home!

I seriously cannot believe we have been in the farmhouse over a year now! Time sure does fly! We absolutely love it here. Of course we are super excited about our new home, but it will be hard to say goodbye to this one. When we moved in we decorated with a bunch of stuff from our old house and it worked great, but it was time for a little refresh. I found so many cute things from the new GAP HOME line that I cannot wait to share with you!
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Plano House of Comedy planning for September opening in The Shops at Legacy

Plano House of Comedy plans to open in September at The Shops at Legacy, 7301 Lone Star Drive, Plano. The comedy club, which is taking over the space formerly occupied by the Blue Martini lounge, will feature a dine-in experience with drinks and standup comedy. Renovations on the space began in early 2020 with an eye to open later that year, co-owner Rick Bronson said, but that work and the original planned opening of the club were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club has several shows on its website calendar for September with the earliest currently being with comedian Trevor Wallace on Sept. 9. When the venue opens, Bronson said he expects it will operate Tuesdays through Sundays, and it will feature a mixture of local comics and touring entertainers from around the country. Bronson also has House of Comedy locations in Arizona, Minnesota and British Columbia in Canada as well as a The Comic Strip location in Alberta, Canada. 780-483-5999. tx.houseofcomedy.net.
Cedar Hill, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Historic Downtown Advisory Board

The Historic Downtown Advisory Board is appointed by the City Council to serve as advocates for the preservation of downtown heritage. By fostering community pride and involvement, stimulating diverse business development, and organizing and maintaining the overall community effort to revitalize Cedar Hill's historic downtown businesses and residences, the Historic Downtown Advisory Board champions the interests of the Old Town, Uptown and Old Town Corridor districts. The board meets the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the 4th Floor Admin Conference Room of the Cedar Hill Government Center, located at 285 Uptown Blvd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy