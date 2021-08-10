Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Man charged in Capitol riot assault can be released on bond

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ken09_0bNOBQl800
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold on to a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. A New Jersey gym owner on Friday became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man charged in the assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, can be released on bond while he awaits trial, a federal appeals court ruled.

The district court erred in assessing the danger posed by George Tanios, according to the appellate ruling issued Monday.

“The record reflects that Tanios has no past felony convictions, no ties to any extremist organizations, and no post-January 6 criminal behavior that would otherwise show him to pose a danger to the community within the meaning of the Bail Reform Act,” the ruling said.

The district court in May ruled that Tanios must remain behind bars while awaiting trial on numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan found that Tanios was a threat to the community. The judge said the assault with chemical spray on Sicknick and two other officers contributed to the mob’s ability to breach a police line guarding the Capitol.

An attorney for Tanios — who operated a greasy spoon called Sandwich U in Morgantown, home of West Virginia University — had argued that there was no advance planning and that her client had bought the chemical sprays only for self-protection in the event of violence against Trump supporters.

Prosectors have said Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania, sprayed Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack. Sicknick later collapsed and died. Khater, who remains behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Neither he nor Tanios have been charged in Sicknick’s death.

A Washington medical examiner in April determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.

Capitol Police accepted the medical examiner’s findings but said the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.”

Comments / 3

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Charleston, WV
State
Washington State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Man, WV
City
Washington, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Capitol Police#Ap#Sandwich U#State College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Houma, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hearing into deadly Seacor Power accident comes to a close

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A public hearing into the deadly capsizing of the Seacor Power lift boat off the coast of Louisiana has ended. The two-week U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing concluded Friday with testimony from two survivors, family of the victims and Coast Guard personnel who worked the day the boat flipped last April. In total, 31 witnesses testified. The board heard detailed timelines of the weather conditions and of marine warnings. They examined the evidence and asked witnesses if the crew was warned, when, and how.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden calls school chiefs, lauds defiance of anti-mask rules

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden called school district superintendents in Florida and Arizona to praise them for doing “the right thing” after their respective boards implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors amid growing COVID-19 infections. The White House said in a Saturday statement that...

Comments / 3

Community Policy